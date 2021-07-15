As the number of COVID cases in the United States rises, certain states may be hit worse than others.

As the number of new COVID cases in the United States rises, experts have informed This website that a disparity in vaccination uptake across the country could mean that some places are more protected from hospitalizations and deaths than others.

The seven-day moving average of new COVID cases increased from 24,141 on July 13 to 21,379 the day before, according to statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, with 160.1 million people fully vaccinated in the United States, the country as a whole is no longer in the situation it was in January, when a smaller proportion of the population had received shots and the country had surpassed 300,000 daily COVID cases and over 4,000 deaths in a single day.

Dr. David Lee Thomas, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told This website that immunization “changes the expression” of COVID infections by lowering the incidence of severe cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

“The immunizations have a clear influence on mortality and hospitalizations,” he said. “Both have been significantly reduced.”

According to Jagpreet Chhatwal, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and a disease modeling expert, cases are anticipated to grow in California as a result of the limitations being lifted, but that “we should focus on hospitalizations and deathsâ€”not cases.

“We predict more and more instances to move from severe to moderate as a result of COVID-19 immunization, so the case count does not suggest the same as last year,” he said.

And it’s likely that this trend will continue. Future COVID projections for the United States based on modeling “indicate a pronounced effect from the vaccines,” according to Jeffrey Shaman, a professor in Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health’s Department of Environmental Health Sciences, assuming the vaccines are as effective against current variants as they were in phase 3 clinical trials.

However, due to poor vaccination rates in some areas of the country, the vaccinations’ influence on the link between cases, hospitalizations, and deaths would not be felt everywhere.

"States with poorer vaccination coverage are considerably more likely to have new outbreaks, which might increase the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," Chhatwal added.