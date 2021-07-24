As the monsoon toll rises to 76, India’s rescuers search for survivors.

In India, rescuers crawled through muck and debris in a desperate search for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from monsoon rains increased to 76, with almost 90,000 people evacuated.

In recent days, torrential rains have pounded India’s western coast, leaving dozens of people missing in the commercial city Mumbai and causing the worst floods in decades in the vacation state of Goa.

In a news release, the Maharashtra state government stated that “rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions… being inundated.”

More than half of the deaths happened in Raigad, a hard-hit district south of Mumbai, where landslides buried scores of homes, killing 47 people and trapping another 53 under layers of muck.

The Savitri river burst its banks as a result of the downpour, rendering Mahad totally inaccessible by road and forcing panicked people to flee to rooftops and upper levels to escape the rising waters.

Due to inclement weather, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) crews were unable to land their choppers in the area on Friday, but were eventually able to rescue residents as the waters began to subside.

According to Goa’s chief minister, Pramod Sawant, the state has experienced its worst floods in decades, with the monsoons causing “widespread destruction” but no fatalities.

Rescue crews and military forces attempted to evacuate flood victims, but their efforts were impeded by landslides that blocked roads, including the key route connecting Mumbai and Goa.

After 24 hours of continuous rain swamped roads and homes in Chiplun, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Mumbai, water levels surged to about 20 feet (6 meters) on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government stated that “contact from the town was completely cut off due to land routes being inundated.”

Seven naval rescue teams with rubber boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys, as well as professional divers and a helicopter to transfer marooned civilians, were dispatched to the impacted districts.

In Maharashtra, about 90,000 people have been evacuated so far.

The Indian weather agency has issued red alerts for various locations in the state, and heavy rain is expected to persist for the next few days, according to the meteorological bureau.

During India’s perilous monsoon season, flooding and landslides are prevalent, with poorly constructed homes and walls breaking after days of nonstop rain.

Authorities reported a structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum just before daybreak on Friday, killing four people.

The tragedy occurred less than a week after at least 34 people were killed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.