As the island fire ‘slowly comes under control,’ Greece counts the cost.

Authorities said Wednesday that almost 900 firefighters were working to put a wildfire on the Greek island of Evia under control after it had raged for nine days, while new personnel were deployed to tackle a major blaze on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greece has begun to calculate the cost of flames that have charred thousands of hectares, killing three people, displacing hundreds, caused incalculable damage, and disrupting the crucial tourism season.

The flames were sparked by the country’s worst heatwave in decades, prompting authorities to blame climate change, which experts say increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

Meanwhile, Algeria has become the third Mediterranean country to be ravaged by flames this summer, with the death toll climbing to 65 on Wednesday, following the deaths of eight people in Turkey earlier this month.

On the Greek island of Evia, where the village of Istiaia has been under threat for days, a massive multinational force has been dispatched to assist fire crews.

Istiaia mayor Yiannis Kontzias told state television ERT, “I believe we can claim that the fire fronts are slowly coming under control.”

“For the first time in days, we saw the light of the sun,” he said, alluding to the massive smoke clouds that had strangled inhabitants and impeded flights by water-bombing aircraft.

Despite the fact that the immediate threat has passed, Kontzias believes local companies may face extinction in the following months because to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has already wrecked the tourism season.

“We have lost August, which would have kept people here for the rest of the year.”

“(Local) tourism has collapsed, and the majority of (visitors) have left,” he said.

“The devastation is enormous, and the environmental calamity will have long-term economic consequences.”

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, more than 93,000 hectares (231,000 acres) were burned in Greece between July 29 and August 11. During the same time span, between 2008 and 2020, the average area burned was 2,330 hectares.

According to a draft UN study seen exclusively by AFP, the Mediterranean is a “climate change hotspot,” with longer fire seasons and “doubled potential burnable land” due to rising temperatures and aridity.

According to Dimitris Haliotis, the head of a Red Cross team that traveled to Evia from Patras across the country, the island’s “entire ecology” has been decimated, with hundreds of forest animals killed.

