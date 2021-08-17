As the heatwave continues, Portugal is battling wildfires.

Hundreds of Portuguese firemen worked on Tuesday to put out a raging fire that had erupted the day before in southern Portugal, necessitating the evacuation of roughly 80 people.

Portugal is the latest European country to be hit by severe weather and wildfires, which climate scientists predict will grow more prevalent as a result of man-made global warming.

Firefighters were able to contain a wildfire that broke out near the Spanish border in the tourist zone of Algarve in the early hours of Monday, but the blaze flared up again in the afternoon, expanding across 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres).

It began in Castro Marim, a municipality in the interior near the Spanish border.

It moved “like lightning” towards the municipalities of Tavira and Vila Real de Santo Antonio, reaching a perimeter of roughly 40 kilometers and ripping through an estimated 9,000 hectares, according to regional civil protection force commander Richard Marques.

According to a police spokesman, 81 individuals were evacuated from a dozen hamlets.

A civil protection spokeswoman told AFP that one fireman was taken to the hospital after being injured, while two others were treated after inhaling smoke.

The flames devoured several farm and residential buildings, according to local media.

Authorities stopped the motorway that spans the Algarve on Monday as the fires crept through the pine forests towards the coast.

The highway was reopened in the middle of Tuesday. However, Marques warned reporters that on Tuesday afternoon, roughly 600 firefighters – backed up by 200 vehicles and eight planes – were aware of “still worrying” weather conditions.

Due to the extreme heat, the authorities decided to extend the fire alert that had been in effect since Friday by 48 hours on Monday.

The devastating fires that killed hundreds of people in Portugal in 2017 are still fresh in people’s minds.

Authorities in neighboring Spain said that a fire that broke out Saturday in Navalacruz, near the central city of Avila, was putting out.

Over the weekend, about 1,000 people were forced to flee the area as the wildfire raged through 12,000 hectares of forest.

This summer has also seen heatwaves and disastrous wildfires in Italy, Greece, Algeria, and Turkey.