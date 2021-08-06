As the heatwave continues, Greece and Turkey are battling fierce fires.

Hundreds of firemen battled a blaze on the outskirts of Athens on Friday, as dozens of fires raged across Greece in a “serious situation,” according to the prime minister, while Turkey came under increased pressure for its management of wildfires.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting fires for the past week, having been slammed by the worst heatwave in decades, a calamity that officials and academics have linked to climate change’s increased frequency and intensity of weather disasters.

On Thursday night, French firefighters arrived in Greece to assist, with support coming from Switzerland, Sweden, Romania, and Israel.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared late Thursday that “our country is facing an extraordinarily critical situation,” putting six of the country’s 13 districts on high alert.

“We are dealing with unprecedented conditions as a result of a prolonged heat wave that has transformed the country into a tinderbox.”

A ferocious fire raged 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Athens, destroying massive swaths of pine forest and causing yet more rural evacuations overnight, as well as wafting thick, choking smoke into the Greek capital.

Firefighters were observed standing on their vehicle in the dead of night in the little town of Afidnes, dousing flames that jumped far above them.

As a precaution, a section of a highway between Athens and the country’s north has been shut down.

According to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, 57 of the 99 fires recorded on Thursday remained active overnight, including one on the Greek island of Evia, where monks who refused to leave their monastery were forcibly evacuated.

According to a French official, some 82 French firefighters — both military and civilian – arrived on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the Greek firefighters told AFP that France and Sweden were planning to deploy two water-bombing planes each, while Romania was planning to send 112 firefighters and 23 vehicles, and Switzerland three helicopters.

Israel has also stated that an aircraft carrying 15 firefighters and a significant cargo of flame retardant will be dispatched.

The Greek authorities have put a blanket ban on all visits to forests, national parks, and natural areas until Monday due to the significant danger.

“Let those who dispute climate change come here and see the intensity of phenomena,” Mitsotakis said Thursday while touring the remains where the first Olympic Games were held in ancient times, which are also threatened by fire.

The fires also forced North Macedonia's government to announce a 30-day state of emergency.