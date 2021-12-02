As the first Omicron case in the United States was reported, these states had 50% or less people vaccinated.

The Omicron COVID variant was discovered in the United States on Wednesday, and data suggests that fewer than half of the population in ten states has been completely vaccinated.

The Omicron version has been causing alarm since it was identified in South Africa last month, and scientists determined that it has a huge number of genetic changes.

Researchers are currently gathering laboratory data on the variant, but given on the mutations found in it, it is thought to be more transmissible and vaccine-resistant than previous forms of COVID.

In recent days, the variation has been reported in an increasing number of countries. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that it has spread to 23 countries. On Thursday morning ET, CNN reported that it has spread to 25 countries.

On Wednesday, Omicron was said to be in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a White House press briefing that it was discovered in a tourist in California who had returned from South Africa on November 22 and had tested positive for COVID on November 29.

As of Wednesday, the individual had been fully vaccinated and was experiencing moderate symptoms that were improving. All of the person’s close friends and family members were contacted and tested negative.

It was only a matter of time, according to Fauci, before the variety was discovered in the country.

“We know what we need to do to protect people: get vaccinated if you haven’t already gotten vaccinated, get boosted if you’ve been vaccinated for more than six months with an mRNA or two months with J&J, and all the other things we’ve been talking about—getting your children vaccinated, masking in indoor congregate settings, and all the other things we’ve been talking about,” he said.

According to data from The New York Times, 59 percent of persons in the United States had been fully vaccinated as of December 1.

West Virginia had the lowest proportion of completely immunized people (42%) of all states. In total, just 50% of the population in ten states has been vaccinated.

West Virginia has 42 percent, Idaho has 45 percent, Wyoming has 46 percent, Alabama has 46 percent, Mississippi has 47 percent, North Dakota has 49 percent, Louisiana has 49 percent, Arkansas has 49 percent, Tennessee has 50 percent, and Georgia has 50 percent.