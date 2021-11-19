As the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm moves forward, the fishing industry pushes back.

As the Vineyard Wind I project, the first commercial-grade offshore wind farm in the United States, pushes forward, the commercial fishing industry has fought back.

According to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in Barnstable, Massachusetts, the project is part of President Joe Biden’s objective of having 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, as well as Massachusetts’ goal of 5.6 gigawatts by 2030.

On Thursday, Haaland joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker at the project’s groundbreaking. The Associated Press said that in the project’s early stages of construction, two transmission cables will be constructed to connect Vineyard Wind 1 to the mainland.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, a coalition of commercial fishing groups, filed a legal challenge to the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s approval of Vineyard Wind 1 with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston in September.

The approval of the wind farm, according to the alliance, “increases intolerable danger to this sustainable industry with no effort to limit unjustified interference with traditional and well-managed fish production and navigation.”

Furthermore, the group claims that the project’s design places turbines too close together for ships to sail safely during rough seas and ignores the impact on fish populations.

The executive director of RODA, Anne Hawkins, told Martha Vineyard’s Times, “This is a precedent-setting decision by BOEM, and it is vital that they get it right so that future projects follow a trusted roadmap instead of a defective and harmful one.” “Unfortunately, this action is the only option available to fisherman to ensure that their concerns are addressed.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Annually, the farm will generate 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power over 400,000 houses. It will be erected by union labor and will result in the creation of hundreds of jobs, according to Haaland.

“Vineyard Wind 1 is a watershed moment in the advancement of our country’s sustainable energy production,” Haaland remarked. “This initiative, like others around the country, will build strong and sustainable economies that will raise communities and promote good-paying jobs while also preserving a habitable world for future generations.” The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management of the Department of the Interior approved the project to build 62 in July. This is a condensed version of the information.