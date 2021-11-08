As the final week of climate talks approaches, countries are at odds.

On Monday, the UN climate talks started their final week, with countries still at odds over critical topics such as how quickly the world should reduce carbon emissions and how to assist countries already affected by global warming.

Experts claim the fundamental COP26 negotiations have barely proceeded after a week of big promises from host Britain on eliminating deforestation and phasing out coal.

Countries are meeting in Glasgow to figure out how to carry out the Paris Agreement’s goals of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

While recent pronouncements indicate that they are getting closer, several disagreements remain unsolved.

These include raising the bar on national carbon reduction programs, delivering a long-promised $100 billion per year to developing countries, and establishing carbon market rules.

“Every country is playing hardball,” said Stephen Leonard, a climate law and policy expert and seasoned COP observer.

“The EU aspires to be as ambitious as feasible. African countries seek as much money as feasible for adaptation. Australia and Japan aim to exchange as much carbon as they can.” After the first week of discussions, countries and negotiating blocs will hold a formal “stocktake” on Monday to vent any concerns or grievances they may have.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, COP26 is taking place a year later than planned, and against a backdrop of more severe droughts, flooding, and storms exacerbated by rising temperatures that are wreaking havoc on countries around the world.

In the first week, more than a hundred countries pledged to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

Another event that is likely to reduce emissions is India’s announcement that it will attain carbon neutrality by 2070. India is the world’s fourth greatest polluter.

Experts believe that these announcements, combined with countries’ recent pledges to reduce emissions, might have a significant impact on future temperature rises.

However, a UN report released late last week revealed that emissions are still on track to rise by 13.7 percent by 2030.

They must drop by 45 percent this decade to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

After environmental activist Greta Thunberg dubbed the summit a “failure,” tens of thousands of protesters flocked to the streets of Glasgow on Saturday to urge speedier action from governments.

“There was a flurry of announcements last week, from halting deforestation to cutting methane emissions,” said Oxfam’s Tracy Carty.

"However, there is a noticeable lack of specificity in several of these announcements. They must not be used as a diversion from the pressing need for countries to raise the ambition of their national carbon reduction objectives by 2030." Dozens of countries have agreed to sign.