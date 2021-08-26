As the Falcon 9 resupplies the International Space Station, here’s how to watch SpaceX’s first rocket launch in two months.

This weekend, SpaceX will launch its first rocket in months as part of a planned International Space Station resupply mission.

The rocket business announced in a tweet on Thursday morning that it planned to launch at 3:37 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The rocket utilized for SpaceX’s ISS resupply flights will be the company’s Falcon 9 type, which is capable of landing vertically once the upper stage has been transported to orbit, as is customary for the company’s ISS resupply missions.

Around 15 minutes before liftoff, a live webcast of the launch will be available. These are frequently broadcast live on the company’s Twitter page and on the company’s website.

NASA is also broadcasting live coverage of the launch on its NASA TV channel. The stream from the space agency will begin at 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

This launch is weather-dependent, and according to SpaceFlightNow, there was a 40% chance the weather will be bad as of Wednesday. There is a backup launch possibility on Sunday at 3:14 a.m. EDT, according to SpaceX.

Aside from the launch, viewers may watch NASA’s coverage of the Falcon 9’s arrival and docking at the space station, which is scheduled for around 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday. Coverage on NASA TV begins at 9:30 a.m. that day.

CRS-23 refers to SpaceX’s 23rd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.

SpaceX has had a busy year in 2021. According to SpaceXStats, the business has launched 20 Falcon 9 rockets, 19 of which have been reused. A total of 11 further launches are scheduled. This indicates that the organization is on track to surpass the previous year’s number of releases in 2020.

SpaceX, on the other hand, has had a dry period in recent months, launching no rockets at all.

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell told the 36th annual Space Symposium on Tuesday that this is partly due to the business suspending the usually frequent Starlink satellite launches in order to work on a new laser-link system that will allow the satellites to beam internet signals to each other. Launches of Starlink are expected to resume in September.

