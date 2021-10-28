As the eruptions of the La Palma Volcano enter their 38th day, a politician proposes bombing it.

As the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma approaches its 38th day of eruption, a politician from a neighboring island has proposed dropping bombs on it to deflect lava flows.

Hundreds of structures have been destroyed and extensive areas of land have been ravaged on La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.

Around 7,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes since the eruptions began on September 19.

While it may appear that little can be done to halt such a powerful force of nature, the head of the municipal council on the neighbouring island of La Gomera has proposed a dramatic option to divert the lava flows: dropping bombs from planes.

Casimiro Curbelo remarked in an interview with Radio Faycán on the Canary Islands: “Isn’t there a jet that can fly and dump… technology nowadays is highly trustworthy… and bam! Also, how about directing the lava in a different direction? Maybe that’s insane, but from a technological standpoint, it seems like it should be attempted.” While it may appear to be a fantasy idea, the use of explosives to deflect lava flows has been done before. When an eruption threatened the town of Hilo in Hawaii in 1935, the US Army attempted to bomb lava flows flowing from the Mauna Loa volcano.

Around a week after the bombing campaign, the lava flows stopped, which the volcanologist who ordered the air strike cited as confirmation that the mission had been successful.

Other pilots and geologists, according to National Geographic, are skeptical about the bombing’s consequences. In reality, the pace of lava production from the volcano appeared to have slowed around the time of the impacts, which provided an explanation for why the flows had come to a halt.

Explosives have also been used to deflect lava flows in other places of the world, such as on the Italian island of Sicily during Mount Etna eruptions.

The interior cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma collapsed on Tuesday, causing increased emissions from the volcano’s main vent. From this point, lava flows. This is a condensed version of the information.