As the election approaches, Merkel’s party re-learns how to campaign.

With Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) lagging in opinion surveys ahead of a national election next week, grassroots party members are turning to a tactic that had virtually gone obsolete under Angela Merkel: campaigning.

CDU leader and conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet takes the stage at a campaign rally in Bremen’s historic plaza to the rousing sounds of Rocky III’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

With the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, facing what could be their worst election performance in postwar Germany on September 26, Laschet needs all the boost he can get.

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are now leading polls, with the conservatives in a position they haven’t been in since Merkel’s 16-year reign: second place.

Hans-Georg Friedrichs, a lifelong CDU activist in Bremen, adds, “I didn’t anticipate it to be so close.” “Laschet doesn’t have the benefit of being well-known already. He’s had to assert himself.”

“The problem is going after Merkel,” Kerstin Eckardt, the chairman of a local CDU chapter, agreed. “We’re beginning from the ground up. We need to persuade people.”

“This time it’s a serious campaign,” says the narrator. It’s not taken for granted the way it used to be,” a party member adds.

Merkel was able to close a vital TV election debate in 2013 with the simple closing lines “you know me” because of her track record.

Bernd Neumann, a former cabinet minister and veteran of the CDU, feels that Laschet may be suffering from his lack of a well-known name.

Olaf Scholz, an SPD candidate, has served in Merkel’s coalition administration as finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018. “He is well-known, and he can leverage his government experience,” Neumann says.

Since 2017, Laschet has led North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, but he has never held a ministerial position.

After a drawn-out battle with the CSU’s Markus Soeder, he was elected as the CDU’s leader in January, but it was only after a drawn-out battle that he was able to obtain the conservatives’ chancellor candidate nomination.

“If there had only been one candidate, we would have been told, ‘Nothing is going on in the party, you aren’t democratic.’ And we were accused of not being united because we had two candidates,” Friedrichs laments.

However, activists acknowledge that the tug-of-war between the two men has left wounds, particularly at a time when Merkel’s impending departure has produced a political vacuum and a pressing need for new momentum.

“I was expecting it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.