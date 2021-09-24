As the election approaches, Merkel urges voters to vote for a “stable” Germany.

Hundreds of thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, demonstrated throughout Germany on Friday ahead of weekend elections, with frontrunner Olaf Scholz calling for a “change of government” after 16 years of Angela Merkel at the helm.

Thunberg told cheering Fridays for Future young supporters at a demonstration in front of the Reichstag parliament building in the run-up to Sunday’s election that they needed to hold Germany’s political leaders accountable beyond election day.

“It is obvious than ever that neither major party is doing nearly enough… not even their planned promises come close to being in line with what would be required to fully implement the Paris Agreement,” she added.

“Yes, we must vote, and you must vote, but voting alone will not suffice. We must continue to take to the streets.”

The rallies drew 620,000 people to more than 470 places across the country, according to organizers.

With time running out to change detrimental tendencies, the president of Fridays for Future’s German chapter said the country, as one of the world’s leading emitters of greenhouse emissions, had an outsized obligation to set an example.

Luisa Neubauer told AFP, “That is why we are calling this the election of the century.”

The race has narrowed to a two-horse battle between Scholz, a centrist Social Democrat, and Armin Laschet, a member of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats.

Scholz has a modest advantage of approximately 25% against Laschet, who has roughly 22%, according to polls, with Annalena Baerbock of the ecologist Greens lagging in the mid-teens.

“We need a fresh start for Germany, and we need a change of government, and we want an SPD-led government,” Scholz, who served as Merkel’s vice chancellor, told supporters in Cologne, Germany.

If elected, all three major parties have stated that they intend to adopt a climate protection agenda, with the Greens providing the most comprehensive set of actions.

Baerbock, who attended a Fridays for Future rally in Cologne, told Die Welt that she believed the protests would provide “tailwinds” for her party ahead of the election.

“The next administration must be a climate government, and only a strong Green party can achieve this.”

On Friday, around 400 “climate strikes” took place across Germany. Thousands of people flocked to the lawn in the late morning, holding placards that read “Climate now, homework later,” “It’s our future,” and simply “Vote.”

"Climate change is a significant issue, and.