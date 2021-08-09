As the effects of climate change multiply, the UN is set to release a landmark report.

The UN’s climate science panel will release its much-anticipated estimates for temperature and sea-level rises on Monday, less than three months before a major climate conference in Scotland, as heart-stopping images of flames and floods dominate news cycles around the world.

On Friday, 195 countries adopted the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) complete assessment of past and future warming in the form of a “summary for policymakers” after two weeks of virtual negotiations.

The wording, which was scrutinized and approved word for word, is likely to depict a bleak image of rapid climate change and imminent hazards.

The IPCC’s study comes on the heels of fatal floods in India, China, and northern Europe, as well as asphalt-melting heatwaves in North America and southern Europe.

Since then, the world and science have evolved dramatically.

The report will project global temperature increases through the end of the century under various emissions scenarios, using more sophisticated equipment that allows scientists to quantify climate change and predict its future direction.

It might foresee a temporary “overshoot” of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degree Celsius limit, and adjust upwards its forecasts for long-term sea-level rise, based almost completely on published research, even under optimistic scenarios.

It’s also likely to indicate significant advances in “attribution science,” which allows researchers to relate specific extreme weather events to human-caused climate change.

While the IPCC report itself is entirely scientific, the policymakers’ summary is negotiated by country representatives and hence subject to opposing objectives.

Jean-Pascal Ypersele, a Belgian climate physicist and former IPCC co-chair who was present throughout the talks, said the sessions were directed by the underlying research.

On Twitter, he wrote, “I can verify that the authors of the #ClimateReport had the last say on every sentence in the SPM, which was truly a Summary FOR (and not BY) policymakers.”

The research is released fewer than three months before the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, which are viewed as critical to humanity’s ability to minimize the worst effects of global warming.

“This is going to be the clearest signal yet that human behavior is increasing global warming at an alarming rate, and this is why COP26 has to be the time we get this right,” COP26 President Alok Sharma stated over the weekend.

"We can't afford to wait two, five, or ten years – now is the time," he said.