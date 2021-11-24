As the economy continues to stutter, the Spanish government is feeling the heat.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s leftist Prime Minister, began the year with a positive economic outlook. Months later, he faces rallies, strikes, and a resurgent opposition as the country’s recovery from the pandemic lags behind that of other European countries.

Sanchez’s optimism from early this year, when he predicted a robust return for the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy in 2021, has faded.

Since then, the country has struggled with sluggish consumption, rising energy prices, and slow growth.

“The climate gradually altered, and clouds accumulated,” said Rafael Pampillon, an economist at CEU-San Pablo University.

The outrage about the status of the economy is now spilling into the streets.

Hundreds of autoworkers demonstrated in Madrid on Monday to raise attention to the industry’s woes, while metalworkers in Cadiz, Spain, have been on strike since mid-November to seek wage hikes.

Truckers have threatened to go on strike in protest of rising fuel prices as Christmas approaches.

The government had predicted that the economy would grow at a rate of 9.8% in 2021, one of the highest in the eurozone.

However, after Spain was hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections in April, it lowered its projection to 6.5 percent. The majority of economists, on the other hand, anticipate that growth will not exceed 5.0 percent this year.

Disappointing figures on household spending and investment have been revealed in recent weeks, dimming Spain’s economic outlook.

According to revised figures, the second quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by only 1.1 percent, less than half of the 2.8 percent predicted previously.

In the third quarter, instead of 2.7 percent, growth was only 2.0 percent.

“It’s not horrible in absolute terms,” said Pedro Aznar, a professor at Spain’s ESADE business school. “But we should anticipate better.”

He remembered that Spain’s tourism-dependent economy contracted 10.8% in 2020, one of the worst results among developed countries, indicating that the country still had “a lot of opportunity to expand.”

While Spain’s GDP remains 6.6 percent below pre-pandemic levels, the margin has decreased to 1.4 percent in Italy, 1.1 percent in Germany, and 0.1 percent in France.

Analysts attribute Spain’s sluggish growth to rising energy costs, supply chain interruptions, and an overreliance on tourism.

Energy prices have risen across Europe, but the impact has been particularly severe in Spain, which relies significantly on imported energy, and increasing gas and electricity prices have “damaged consumption,” according to Aznar.

Higher energy prices have also played a significant role in inflation, which hit 5.4 percent in October, a 29-year high.

Also, it’s global. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.