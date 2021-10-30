As the Dutch government coalition talks drag on, pressure mounts.

Pressure is rising on Dutch political leaders to form a coalition government, which, after 226 days, marked the Netherlands’ longest formation negotiations ever on Friday.

Even while long-time Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte remains the most likely candidate to lead the country again after 11 years in power, experts say his position is far from secure.

However, seven months after Dutch voters went to the polls, the country was back to square one, with a new coalition government likely to look a lot like the one that resigned in January over a daycare scandal.

Thousands of Dutch parents were falsely accused by Dutch authorities of fraudulently claiming child allowance, prompting Rutte’s third cabinet to quit in mid-January.

Nonetheless, Rutte’s cabinet remained in place as a caretaker government to deal with pressing day-to-day matters, such as the coronavirus.

But now, according to Ruud Koole, a political science professor at Leiden University, “demand is tremendous to establish a new cabinet fast.”

“Issues like the housing crisis, climate change and energy transition, and the nitrogen crisis all require government action, and a new cabinet is desperately needed,” Koole told AFP.

“However, there’s no guarantee they’ll succeed,” Koole said.

Rutte’s centre-right VVD party gained 34 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament in March, far from being penalized by voters over the daycare scandal.

Sigrid Kaag’s progressive-left party, which she led as foreign minister at the time, came in second with 24 votes.

The stage appeared to be prepared for a VVD-D66 alliance, but it remained to be seen which other parties would be required to achieve a 76-seat majority.

Despite avoiding the daycare and a number of other political scandals that earned him the nickname “Teflon Prime Minister,” Rutte, 54, was destined to take the helm of his fourth cabinet.

However, as time passed, the VVD and D66’s relationship deteriorated, particularly after Rutte was discovered lying to the press about a possible cabinet position for Pieter Omtzigt, the no-nonsense CDA MP who originally uncovered the childcare scam.

Kaag backed a “motion of dissatisfaction” against Rutte at the time, claiming she would have resigned if she had been in Rutte’s shoes and questioning his business-like leadership style.

Ironically, Kaag was forced to resign as Rutte’s foreign minister a few months later when MPs approved a similar motion criticizing the Dutch government’s handling of the country’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, D66 is attempting to. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.