As the Doomsday Variant approaches, the United States’ COVID vaccination rate is behind.

Coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, with more than 100,000 new cases reported daily on Tuesday, the second time in a week.

This wave of infections continues to be dominated by the Delta variety. The variation accounted for more than 83 percent of new cases in the two weeks leading up to July 31, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When Delta’s sub-strains are factored in, the ratio jumps to 93 percent.

Concerns about Delta have prompted the restoration of mask requirements in some locations, and some experts warn that more restrictions may follow.

Meanwhile, Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, recently told This website that a new and even more alarming Doomsday version, akin to a “Delta on steroids,” could arise.

In the same article, Preeti Malani, a physician and infectious disease researcher who also serves as the University of Michigan’s chief health officer, remarked, “Vaccines are the key, and vaccine hesitancy is the roadblock.”

In terms of vaccine rollout, the United States continues to trail behind other Western nations, with the pace having slowed dramatically.

According to the CDC, 60.7 percent of the adult population in the United States has been completely vaccinated. The figure is just around 50% for the entire population.

According to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Canada, Israel, and other countries are all ahead of the United States in terms of completely vaccinated populations.

According to a New York Times review of historical CDC statistics, the United States may take some time to catch up. On average, roughly 677,000 rounds are fired into arms every day, which is a lot in global terms but far less than the 3.3 million fired in April in the United States.

How many COVID variants are there in circulation in the United States?

According to the CDC, four COVID variants circulating in the United States have been categorized as variants of concern. The Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Delta (B.1.617.2), and Gamma (P.1) variations are the ones to look for.

If there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, evidence that it can cause more severe disease, and evidence that it is