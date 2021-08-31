As the Delta Virus spreads, unvaccinated people should avoid traveling over the Labor Day weekend, according to the CDC.

As the Delta variety spreads and hospitalizations rise, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is warning unvaccinated Americans to avoid traveling over Labor Day weekend.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now,” Walensky said at a White House Covid briefing Tuesday, “we would say that folks need to take their own risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling.”

Fully vaccinated people can go as long as they wear a mask, according to Walensky.

The 7-day average of new Covid cases is 142,006, up 2.8 percent from the previous week. The current seven-day average for hospitalizations is 12,297, up 5.7 percent from the previous seven-day average.

The current seven-day average of fatalities is 864, an increase of 11% from the previous week’s average of 779 deaths.

Walensky advises people to spend the weekend outdoors with vaccinated family members and to use masks home and when in public to prevent the illness from spreading.

“We’ve observed the vast majority of transmissions occur among uninfected people in enclosed indoor settings throughout the pandemic. “Masks aren’t permanent, but they are for the time being,” Walensky added.