As the Delta Variant continues to dominate, states may be able to achieve herd immunity.

Some states have expressed cautious hope that they may be approaching COVID herd immunity.

After the state’s health department stated that 70% of Hawaii citizens had finished COVID inoculation, lieutenant governor Joshua Green claimed the state is “seeing the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

“Herd immunity appears to have begun to build in,” Green said, although he underlined that more people need to be vaccinated.

And, according to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), the state of Oregon might achieve herd immunity by December 26 this year if 85 percent of the population becomes immune to the virus through vaccination or recent infection.

Several scientists told The Washington Newsday that there are several aspects to consider when determining when herd immunity will be attained, and that it’s not as simple as looking at which states have the greatest vaccination rates.

“I would be extremely hesitant about using the term ‘herd immunity,'” said Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Department of Epidemiology.

“People mistake it for a finish line, believing that it signifies the infection has been eradicated.” But that isn’t the case.

“In many regions where seropositivity [indicating people have COVID antibodies]is at 90% or higher, delta transmission continues, and while vaccines make the effects far less severe, infections in at-risk persons can still be catastrophic.”

What is herd immunity, though? According to Jorge Alfaro-Murillo, associate research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health’s Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis, “it’s a barrier that’s reached when, on average, one person afflicted with a disease infects less than one other person.”

“It basically depends on four factors multiplied together: how many days an infected person is infectious; how many people one comes into contact with per day; the probability that a contact transmits the virus; and the fraction of the population that is not immune yet,” he told The Washington Newsday.

COVID-19, on the other hand, has proved difficult to model, and forecasts have limitations, according to Ricardo Franco, associate professor of infectious diseases at.