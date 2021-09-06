As the Delta and Mu COVID variants spread, 24 states remain unvaccinated.

According to research, less than half of the people in 24 US states are properly vaccinated as the Delta and Mu COVID mutations proliferate.

According to The New York Times COVID data tracker, the United States is currently averaging roughly 161,327 new COVID cases each day, with the Delta version thought to be responsible for up to 99 percent of infections.

In addition, Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, stated last week that the US government is “keeping a careful eye” on the Mu variety, which has the potential to be vaccine resistant.

The Mu variety has been linked to the most instances in Alaska, accounting for roughly 150 cases, or around 4% of all cases.

COVID-related mortality have risen by a factor of five throughout the country since the beginning of August, reaching an average of 1,500 deaths per day for the first time since March.

While case rates in portions of the Deep South have begun to decline, outbreaks in the Midwest, Northeast, and mid-Atlantic have maintained national averages high.

COVID vaccines are safe and effective at keeping people from getting sick, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’re also completely free.

Since the rollout began in December, vaccine administration has increased to an average of roughly 950,000 doses per day, up from an average of around 500,000 doses per day in July. Around three-quarters of adults in the country have now gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine, according to estimates.

Despite this, only around half of the population in the United States is properly vaccinated. Tennessee, for example, has roughly 42 percent of its population fully vaccinated. The state is currently suffering an average of 6,817 cases each day, representing a 36 percent rise in cases over the previous week.

Alabama is at the bottom of the list of states with fully vaccinated inhabitants, with 61 percent of the population having yet to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. After Florida and North Dakota, the state has the third-highest rate of hospitalization with an average of 4,382 cases each day.

Cases have started to fall in Florida, but there is still a long way to go. This is a condensed version of the information.