As the death toll rises, Merkel visits a “surreal” flood zone.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her horror at the “surreal” devastation in the flood-ravaged western German area on Sunday, as the death toll in Germany and Belgium increased to 190, with others still missing.

The veteran leader travelled around the community of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany, wearing hiking boots and providing pandemic-safe fist bumps to rescue personnel.

Merkel, who will leave politics after the September elections, listened to neighbors’ descriptions of how the flooded Ahr river swept away houses and piled debris high in the streets.

Merkel, apparently upset, told reporters, “It’s a bizarre, eerie scenario.” She offered rapid aid to reconstruct.

“It is astounding — I almost feel like the German language lacks words for the devastation that has occurred.”

According to officials, at least 159 people have died in Germany’s worst flooding in living memory since Wednesday.

Merkel was joined by Malu Dreyer, the premier of the Rhineland-Palatinate state, which has suffered 112 deaths.

The chancellor supported Dreyer, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, as they traversed damaged roads together.

In Belgium’s neighboring country, at least 31 people have died. Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands have also been hit by heavy rain.

In Austria, people in the picturesque town of Hallein were cleaning up the muddy remains of Saturday’s flooding.

German rescuers sifted through the rubble for victims and survivors, often in perilous circumstances. To hunt for bodies, police used helicopters, speedboats, and divers.

Concerns went south to Germany’s Upper Bavaria region, where torrential rains inundated basements and caused rivers and streams to burst their banks late Saturday as the waters in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) began to ebb.

In Berchtesgadener Land, one person perished, and more rain is predicted later Sunday.

Authorities in Saxony’s eastern state reported a “serious risk situation” in many villages.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, committed more than 300 million euros ($354 million) in emergency relief for families who have lost their homes and businesses, with the cabinet set to adopt a considerably larger rehabilitation package on Wednesday.

The incident has taken on political undertones in Germany, which will go to the polls on September 26 for a federal election that would bring Merkel’s 16-year reign to an end.

Experts warn climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather occurrences, thus Merkel said governments must “move quickly” to combat global warming.

Armin Laschet