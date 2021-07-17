As the death toll rises, Europe picks its way through the ruins left by the flood.

Over 150 people were killed and scores more were missing amid the worst floods in Western Europe in decades. Troops and firefighters were dispatched on Saturday to assist locals in launching a massive clean-up operation.

The downpour, which also hit Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, wreaked havoc on Western Germany, submerging streets and homes in muddy water and isolating entire communities.

With 133 people killed in Germany, rescuers expect even more bodies to be discovered in flooded cellars as the clean-up begins in earnest.

Residents who fled the deluge in Germany’s worst-affected areas of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were gradually returning to their homes amid scenes of desolation.

“Within minutes, a wave was in the house,” Cornelia Schloesser, a baker in Schuld, said of the floods that hit the town overnight Wednesday, destroying her century-old family company.

“It’s been a nightmare over the past 48 hours; we’re going in circles here but can’t do anything,” she remarked, inspecting the twisted metal, broken glass, and wood that had piled up at her former storefront.

Firefighters, local officials, and troops, some driving tanks, have began the massive task of cleaning the mountains of debris cluttering the streets in the affected areas.

The mayor of Solingen, a city in the Ruhr area’s south, said, “The challenge is huge.”

The true scope of the disaster is only now becoming known, as damaged buildings are assessed and some will have to be razed, while efforts to restore gas, power, and telephone lines are underway.

The failure of communication networks has confounded efforts to determine how many people are still missing.

“We have to expect more victims,” Carolin Weitzel, mayor of Erftstadt in North Rhine-Westphalia, warned after a terrible landslide was prompted by the rains.

Up to 60 persons are feared to be missing, according to Roger Lewentz, Rhineland-interior Palatinate’s minister.

The government has stated that it is planning to establish a special help fund, estimating that the damage will cost several billion euros (dollars).

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who returned Friday from a trip to Washington overshadowed by the disaster, promised afflicted communities “short and long-term government support.”

Although she has not yet traveled to the scene from Berlin, her spokesman stated Friday that she was in regular communication with regional authorities about “a visit shortly to the scene of the.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.