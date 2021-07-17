As the death toll rises, Europe picks its way through the ruins left by the flood.

Troops and firefighters worked through the night Saturday to locate victims of the biggest floods to hit Western Europe in decades, which have already claimed the lives of over 150 people and left dozens more missing.

The downpour, which also hit Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, wreaked havoc on Western Germany, submerging streets and homes in muddy water and isolating entire communities.

With 133 people killed in Germany three days after the tragedy, rescuers expect far more dead to be discovered in flooded cellars and destroyed homes when the clean-up begins in earnest.

Overnight, a dam burst in the Heinsberg area, 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Duesseldorf, forcing hundreds of families to flee.

Residents who fled the deluge in Germany’s worst-affected areas of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were gradually returning to their homes amid scenes of desolation.

“Within minutes, a wave was in the house,” Cornelia Schloesser, a baker, said of the floods that hit Schuld overnight Wednesday, destroying her century-old family company.

“It’s been a nightmare over the past 48 hours; we’re going in circles here but can’t do anything,” she remarked, inspecting the twisted metal, broken glass, and wood that had piled up at her former storefront.

Firefighters, local officials, and troops, some driving tanks, have began the massive task of cleaning the debris mounds that have clogged the streets in some of the affected districts.

Tim Kurzbach, mayor of Solingen, a city in the Ruhr area’s south, said, “The work is huge.”

The true scope of the disaster is only now becoming known, as damaged buildings are assessed and some will have to be razed, while efforts to restore gas, power, and telephone lines are underway.

Communication disruptions have complicated efforts to determine the number of those still missing, and most highways in the inundated Ahr Valley are closed.

“We have to expect more victims,” Carolin Weitzel, mayor of Erftstadt in North Rhine-Westphalia, warned after a terrible landslide was prompted by the rains.

Up to 60 persons are feared to be missing, according to Roger Lewentz, Rhineland-interior Palatinate’s minister. More than 600 people were hurt.

The government has stated that it is planning to establish a special help fund, estimating that the damage will cost several billion euros (dollars).

