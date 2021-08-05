As the death toll from wildfires rises to eight, the EU offers assistance to Turkey.

On Monday, the European Union provided assistance to Turkey, and volunteers joined firemen in combating a week of ferocious fires that have claimed the lives of eight people and placed pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is fighting its deadliest wildfires in decades as a scorching heat wave sweeps over southeastern Europe, causing tinderbox conditions that Greek officials blame squarely on climate change.

Since last Wednesday, fires have ravaged Turkey, destroying vast swaths of virgin forest and forcing scared tourists to flee seaside hotels.

However, they have exposed Erdogan to a new round of criticism over his supposedly lethargic and out-of-touch response, as he prepares for an election in two years that might extend his power into a third decade.

The Turkish leader was roundly chastised for tossing tea bags to people while touring one of the worst-affected areas under strong police protection.

The government’s announcement that it no longer has firefighting jets at its disposal provoked outrage on social media and among opposition politicians.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed gratitude to Brussels for deploying a water bomber from Croatia and two from Spain.

After more than a year of tense disagreements, the European Union stated that it “stands in full solidarity with Turkey at this extremely difficult time.”

Local fires erupted on Monday on the Greek island of Rhodes and the city of Patras, as well as in sections of Italy and Spain.

Fires have been fanned by high temperatures and swirling winds, and experts warn climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such blazes. According to EU data, this year’s fire season has been much more devastating than most.

Greece is experiencing its worst heatwave since 1987, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We are no longer talking about climate change; we are talking about a climate threat,” said Nikos Hardalias, Greece’s Deputy Civil Protection Minister.

The Turkish presidency first blamed the fires on arsonists linked to outlawed Kurdish terrorists waging a violent insurgency against the state, according to pro-government media.

However, as the number of fires increased and the death toll rose, that theory began to crumble.

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, said his office was looking into all alternatives but would make clearer conclusions once the fires were put out.

On a visit to one of the worst-affected coastal cities, he warned, “We must avoid falling into the trap of polarizing the situation.”

More than 130 fires were recorded by Turkey’s forestry authority in dozens of localities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.