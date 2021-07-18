As the death toll from Europe’s floods approaches 180, Merkel sees “surreal” devastation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her horror at the “surreal” damage in Germany’s flood-ravaged Rhineland-Palatinate area, as the death toll in western Europe reached at least 184 people, with dozens more still missing.

The veteran leader travelled around the community of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany, wearing hiking boots and providing pandemic-safe fist bumps to rescue personnel.

Merkel, who will leave politics after the September elections, listened to neighbors’ descriptions of how the flooded Ahr river swept away houses and piled debris high in the streets.

Merkel, apparently upset, told reporters, “It’s a bizarre, eerie scenario.” She offered rapid aid to reconstruct.

“It is astounding — I almost feel like the German language lacks words for the devastation that has occurred.”

According to officials, at least 157 people have died in Germany’s worst flooding in living memory since Wednesday.

Authorities in the Rhineland-Palatinate state alone reported 110 deaths and 670 injuries.

In Belgium’s neighboring country, at least 27 people have died.

Rescuers sifted through the rubble, often in perilous conditions, looking for casualties and survivors. To collect bodies swept away in the torrents, police used speedboats and divers.

Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands were also hit by historic rainstorms.

Concerns went south to Germany’s Upper Bavaria region, where relentless rains inundated basements and caused rivers and streams to burst their banks late Saturday as the waters in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighboring North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) began to ebb.

A spokesman for the Bavarian district informed AFP that one person died in Berchtesgadener Land.

Authorities in Saxony’s eastern state reported a “serious risk situation” in many villages.

Emergency workers in the Austrian regions of Salzburg and Tyrol were on high alert for flooding. The picturesque town center of Hallein was flooded.

The Pope extended his “nearness” to the people of the affected areas.

“May the Lord welcome the departed and console their loved ones, and may he continue the efforts of all who are assisting those who have experienced severe damage,” he stated on Sunday.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s finance minister, committed more than 300 million euros ($354 million) in emergency relief for families who have lost their homes and businesses, with the cabinet set to adopt a considerably larger rehabilitation package on Wednesday.

The incident has taken on political undertones in Germany, which will go to the polls on September 26 for a federal election that would bring Merkel’s 16-year reign to an end.

With the help of specialists. Brief News from Washington Newsday.