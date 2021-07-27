As the deadly Monsoon Rains Ease, India begins landslide and flood cleanup.

Heavy monsoon rains prompted landslides and floods in western India, killing 159 people. Rescuers walked through waist-deep mud to rescue injured villagers and begin a mammoth clean-up.

Severe rainstorms pounded India’s western coast for several days, forcing a quarter-million people to flee their homes in three states and knocking out power throughout huge swaths of the country.

Climate change, according to experts, is increasing the frequency and intensity of the annual flood, which is necessary for refilling rivers and groundwater but also results in widespread death and destruction.

“As the water levels drop, the attention has moved to evacuating the injured and restoring power,” a National Disaster Relief Force spokeswoman told AFP.

“In most places, the rain has ceased and the water levels have dropped. We’re assisting with the clean-up, relief, and rebuilding efforts.”

Officials in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, said search operations had been halted in the mountain town of Taliye, southeast of Mumbai, where the death toll had risen to 149 on Sunday.

After a major landslide washed away people and homes on Thursday, 53 bodies have been recovered in the village so far, with 17 people still missing.

Multiple landslides in the neighboring area of Satara killed 29 people.

On Thursday, water levels in Chiplun rose about 20 feet (six metres) due to 24 hours of continuous rain.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the events in that district “unimaginable.”

“The water level in my business reached the ceiling since there was so much water inside,” a shopkeeper told NDTV, an Indian news channel.

“We’ve had floods before, in 1965 and 2005,” one resident noted, “but this was worse than before.”

The floods in Goa, a neighboring state, were the worst since 1982, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Nine people died in flooding in Karnataka state, while four more were reported missing, according to officials.

Authorities were working to re-establish power in the impacted areas.