As the country’s worst COVID surge hits Michigan, these are the state’s COVID hotspots.

Michigan has the greatest rate of new COVID cases of any state in the United States, requiring the federal government to intervene.

Currently, the state is seeing roughly 8,500 cases each day, or 85 cases per 100,000 people. According to data compiled by The New York Times, the state with the next-highest case rate is Minnesota, which has 76 cases per 100,000 people.

Following a request for help from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) stated on Wednesday that 44 medical personnel would be dispatched to the state to assist employees at two hospitals.

Nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists will join the teams next week to provide support to local doctors for about a month.

“Hospitals across the state, particularly in Metro Detroit and West Michigan, are at capacity, and this is taking a great toll on our health care professionals,” said Elizabeth Hertel, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses told Whitmer that “the vast majority” of COVID patients in the state were either unvaccinated or had not yet received a booster shot.

“By being vaccinated, setting an appointment for a booster dose, and continuing to take care to keep ourselves and loved ones safe, we can all help decrease the pressure on our medical systems,” she added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data as of Wednesday, November 24, the five counties in Michigan with the highest case rates per 100,000 people over the past seven days are Keweenaw with 1,134, Shiawassee with 949, Mason with 943, Jackson with 871, and Houghton with 818.

According to state data released on November 24, Michigan has documented 1,447,230 cases of COVID, with 25,244 deaths.

According to a statement released by the Michigan Department of Health on Wednesday, those who were not completely vaccinated accounted for 73 percent of cases, 72 percent of hospitalizations, and 76 percent of deaths between October 7th and November 5th.

The increase in cases in Michigan occurs as the United States as a whole sees an increase in daily COVID infections as the holiday season approaches.

