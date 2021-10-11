As the countdown to COP26 begins, Canada pledges to take action on methane.

As momentum grows for an ambitious global accord in Glasgow next month, energy exporter Canada committed aggressive action against methane, a major contributor to climate change.

In a virtual summit led by the United States and the European Union, which had previously established a joint initiative on the toxic gas, twenty-four more countries vowed action against methane.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced that Canada will strive to reduce methane emissions from its oil and gas sector by at least 75% by 2030 compared to 2012 levels, making it the first country to support a goal set by the International Energy Agency.

“A 75% aim is a significant goal, and we encourage other oil-and-gas-producing countries to adopt it,” he said.

“We absolutely get it,” as we like to say in Canada.

The methane vow is consistent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign promises as he campaigned for a third term last month.

The methane initiative, according to Wilkinson, is part of Canada’s overall objective of lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, a target set by Trudeau in April that is less ambitious than that of much of the developed world.

Methane, which is emitted by oil and gas extraction and agriculture, spends less time in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but is significantly more potent, making it a vital area where the world can act.

Last month, the United States and the European Union announced a cooperative plan to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

At Monday’s conference, philanthropic institutions, including former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s, pledged a total of $223 million to help reduce methane emissions.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to boost the worldwide fight against climate change as evidence rises that the world is on the wrong track, with record temperatures and more severe fires and storms.

“We’re clearly in a race against the clock. Dealing with the difficulties of the climate disaster over time is much, far more expensive than dealing with them today “John Kerry, the United States’ climate envoy, stated as much.

“Hopefully that all changes in the coming weeks,” he said, adding that recent promises have “encouraged” him.