As the COP26 deadline approaches, the United Kingdom becomes pessimistic.

In the last hours of COP26 in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged richer countries to put more “currency on the table” in order to secure a climate breakthrough.

Poorer countries have resisted calls to do more to reduce their own emissions in the absence of promised financial assistance to help them transition away from fossil fuels and adapt to climate change’s growing effects.

The impasse threatens to extend COP26 past its scheduled conclusion on Friday evening, putting it into weekend overtime.

However, Johnson stated that the Glasgow conference would not be sufficient to halt global warming.

He told reporters outside London, “We won’t clinch it all at COP, but we can start.”

He stated, “We do need to see the money on the table to enable the poor countries make the required changes.” “In the next few hours, that’s what needs to happen.” As warming-related calamities hit home around the world, delegates from over 200 countries are charged with keeping alive the 2015 Paris target of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, new language in a draft COP26 accord urged for governments to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and wasteful fossil fuel subsidies.”

Although this was a gentler version of the wording than a previous draft, experts felt the inclusion of the fuels that are causing the climate problem was a significant step forward.

Coal plants that do not use carbon capture technology to offset some of their output are referred to as “unabated.”

The article requires that countries submit new climate promises next year.

In Glasgow, US climate envoy John Kerry warned that fossil fuel subsidies, including America’s, were “insane.”

He told delegates, “We believe this is existential.”

“It is not existential in the future for many of you; it is existential today. Today, people are dying. Today, the effects can be felt all over the world.” The draft text also expands on a demand for affluent countries to “at least double” their funding for adaptation by 2025, to help at-risk countries cope with climate change.

However, a flaw remains in the wealthier nations’ failure to fulfill a decade-old vow to provide $100 billion annually to help vulnerable countries prepare for the worst.

Kenya’s environment minister, Keriako Tobiko, warned delegates that the failure to meet the funding commitment had harmed trust.

"Our faith has been shattered for me, for Kenya," he said as more than 100 indigenous and other protestors marched through the conference venue demanding action.