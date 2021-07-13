As the climate change movement gains traction, European airlines are concerned about fuel taxes.

When the European Commission releases a massive package of laws aimed at meeting the EU’s climate goals on Wednesday, it will propose a slew of measures to reduce EU aviation emissions.

However, the campaign, which includes a first-of-its-kind charge on extremely polluting jet fuel, is encountering stiff opposition from airlines in the EU, who fear having their wings cut.

If the EU’s 27-nation group is serious about meeting its ambitious aim of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, Brussels argues that a new kerosene fee for flights within the EU is a needed.

The aviation industry, which accounts for roughly 3% of current EU emissions, claims that the levy would make it impossible for it to compete with competitors from outside the EU.

And when European legislators, EU member states, lobbyists, and green activists begin months of frantic bargaining to define the final regulations, the proposal is expected to be one of the most contentious.

The EU executive’s policy is laid out in the proposed legislation, which AFP has seen.

The tax would be determined on how energy efficient and ecologically friendly different types of kerosenes are, and would be phased in over a decade.

The goal is to persuade carriers to convert to more “sustainable” fuel blends that include biofuels. These would be exempt from taxation.

Private aircraft and freight flights would be excluded from the new charge due to international legal limits.

The commission also intends to release a separate order targeted at increasing the use of “renewable fuels,” which is currently quite limited.

Some EU member states have already shown support for the initiative.

Belgium, Luxembourg, and Austria signed an open letter urging the EU to impose a kerosene tax “immediately” and asking for the same action to be implemented globally.

Meanwhile, the European airline industry has expressed its own reservations.

The developments, according to a consortium of eleven large firms that includes Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, will “substantially improve the competitive advantage of non-EU airlines and non-EU hub airports compared to their EU counterparts.”

The airlines, who are still fighting to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, warned that the proposal might lead to so-called “carbon leakage,” with planes filling up in EU periphery nations like Turkey or the United Kingdom to escape the fee.

Laurent Donceel, from, said, “Climate policy regulation in the form of taxes is ecologically and economically counterproductive.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.