As the annual UN meeting comes to a close, Afghanistan’s voice is silenced.

After international powers interfered in a debate over who would represent Afghanistan and Myanmar, the UN General Assembly came to a close Monday with no remarks from either country.

The Afghan envoy, chosen by ousted president Ashraf Ghani, was set to defy the Taliban with a speech at a summit in New York that drew 100 leaders despite fears about the coronavirus.

Ghulam Isaczai’s name, however, was removed off the list of speakers early Monday, according to diplomats, in a move that Washington, Beijing, and Moscow may have orchestrated after they did the same for Myanmar.

An envoy from a Security Council country told AFP, “I imagine” those three states reached an accord.

It was a “smart decision,” according to another diplomat who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Last Monday, the Taliban wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s new foreign minister, be permitted to participate in place of Isaczai.

Isaczai, who had asked countries to “unambiguously announce” that they would not recognize a Taliban government, “no longer represents” Afghanistan at the UN, according to the group.

However, UN diplomats said the request came too late, and Isaczai, who is still the UN’s director of Afghanistan’s mission, was included on a list of speakers given out late Sunday.

“The country withdraws from the general debate,” Monica Grayley, a spokeswoman for the assembly president, said AFP, adding that the delegation had not given a reason for its withdrawal.

The resignation occurred after a high-ranking UN official informed AFP that the US, Russia, and China had forged an agreement to block Myanmar’s UN ambassador, an outspoken backer of the democratic movement, from speaking.

Former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s choice, Kyaw Moe Tun, has resisted the country’s military regime to keep his job.

Following the February 1 military coup, he was backed by the world community and was able to keep his seat at the United Nations.

The junta picked a former general to succeed him in May, but the UN has yet to approve the appointment.

Kyaw Moe Tun was the target of a recent claimed plot disrupted by US investigators, in which he was threatened with being forced to retire or killed if he refused.

His preparations for the General Assembly, he told AFP, were “low profile.”

In November, the assembly is expected to be asked to vote on which of the rival delegations will represent them.