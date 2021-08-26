As the Alps warm, mountain biking competes with skiing in Austria.

Due to dwindling snowfall as a result of climate change, a community in the Austrian Alps known for its family-friendly ski resort has turned to a new downhill activity – mountain biking.

Bikers as young as three years old ride over manicured jumps and curved woodland routes, giving Sankt Corona am Wechsel, about an hour’s drive from Vienna, a fresh lease of life and serving as a model for other struggling resorts.

“We used to be a winter-only destination. Summers are booming, and we have to worry about climate change,” said Karl Morgenbesser, who operates the adventure park in Sankt Corona.

Many Austrians hope that mountain biking and other summer sports might compensate for winter losses in the Alpine nation, where skiing accounts for approximately 3% of GDP, while the coronavirus pandemic stimulates interest for outdoor activities.

According to a March study published in the scientific journal The Cryosphere, about a month of snow cover has been lost in the Alps at low and medium altitude in the last half-century.

In addition, according to a recent report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), snow cover in the Alps would diminish in locations below 1,500 meters (5,000 feet) during the twenty-first century.

Sankt Corona, which sits at roughly 900 meters above sea level, destroyed its winter infrastructure in 2014 following years of losses, with yearly visitor numbers down to 25,000 from 70,000 20 years ago.

The village’s fortunes genuinely flipped when it created a network of mountain-biking routes, which quickly became a rollercoaster-like summer toboggan and climbing space.

While most mountain biking locations have steep slopes, Sankt Corona’s undulating trails are suitable for both pros and toddlers on training wheels, and the area now attracts around 130,000 people per season.

“We enjoy coming here as a family,” said Lisa Goeschl, 33, who grew up skiing in Sankt Corona and whose husband is an ardent mountain biker.

“I believe that people prefer summer to winter since there are so many activities available.”

After a shuttle bus service to the summit could no longer keep up with demand, a new T-bar lift – which lifts cyclists up the slope – launched in June.

“I wanted the T-bar lift to be as simple as possible,” said Simon Hanl, a local mountain biker who came up with the idea for the system to hoist the riders.

Morgenbesser, a former snowboard instructor, hosts delegations from some of the world's most powerful companies.