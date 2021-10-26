As Tesla surpasses $1 trillion in market capitalization, US stocks reach new highs.

On Monday, US stock markets set new highs as investors awaited tech company earnings reports and welcomed the latest Tesla rally, while European traders awaited an ECB rate decision and the UK budget later in the week.

The Dow and S&P 500 also finished at all-time highs, extending a bullish run fueled by strong profits, while Tesla’s market cap surpassed $1 trillion.

Leading European bourses climbed, while Asian equities were divided, resulting in the gains.

In the previous three weeks, the S&P 500 has gained as better-than-expected profits have boosted investor confidence in the economy’s recovery. Apple, Amazon, and more companies have reports scheduled for this week.

“US markets have picked up where they left off on Friday after another strong week of gains as attention shifts to another significant week of earnings announcements,” said market analyst Michael Hewson of CMC Markets UK.

While the quarterly reports reaffirmed concerns about rising costs, executives expressed optimism about robust customer demand, which is allowing many businesses to pass on pricing increases.

Analysts also highlighted to statements made over the weekend by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who expressed confidence that legislative Democrats are close to reaching an agreement on a big spending bill.

Tesla’s stock rose 12.7 percent after it was announced that car rental giant Hertz has ordered 100,000 electric cars from Elon Musk’s company, marking the auto industry’s latest embrace of electric vehicle technology.

The Hertz announcement came in the wake of a harsh letter from the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board blasting Musk for failing to act on suggestions to protect the automaker’s driver assistance services.

Tesla became the latest big tech company to reach $1 trillion in market capitalization, joining Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the club.

Following last week’s advances, Asian markets closed neutral, with investors keeping a wary eye on a new Covid outbreak in China, which might halt the already stuttering economy.

Meanwhile, HSBC bank reported strong earnings and announced intentions to buy back stock, sending its London-listed shares up 1.9 percent.

The news that China’s ailing Evergrande had paid interest due on a bond before the deadline on Saturday gave Asia’s markets a much-needed boost, though it’s unclear whether the property developer will be able to meet commitments on other notes due before the end of the year.

Evergrande also gave Chinese markets a boost by announcing that it has resumed development on more than ten projects.

However, following reports, there were fears regarding the property sector. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.