As tensions rise in Lithuania, migrants await their fate.

When Eritrean kid Aman Mehari starts to feel stressed, he goes to his new temporary home, a country school turned migrant shelter in southern Lithuania, and plays basketball.

The 16-year-old is one of thousands of people who have crossed into the Baltic EU nation via Belarus in recent months, practically all of them from the Middle East and Africa.

“You have your breakfast when you get up in the morning. You can’t do anything after breakfast, so you come here and play basketball,” Mehari told AFP.

Because the authorities in Lithuania — a country of 2.8 million people where migration is nearly unprecedented – are swamped, he has yet to file his asylum application.

Living in limbo is “extremely stressful,” according to Mehari, who hopes to reunite with his family in Lithuania and “live a happy life.”

Illegal migration to Lithuania has soared, with 4,000 entrants recorded so far this year, compared to just 81 for the entire year of 2020.

The majority of the migrants, according to officials, are from Iraq.

Lithuania accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship of pushing migrants to cross the border in revenge for EU sanctions, calling it “hybrid aggression.”

Lukashenko has disputed the charges, claiming that Lithuania initiated the migrant surge when Vilnius stated in July that the asylum application process would be reduced to ten days.

Tensions between Minsk and Vilnius rose after Lithuania hid numerous members of Belarus’ opposition, notably Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Lukashenko’s presidential candidate in August 2020.

Belarus has been sanctioned by the EU as a result of Lukashenko’s crackdown on the opposition and demonstrators in the aftermath of the disputed election.

Brussels has also dispatched dozens of border guards and pressured Iraq to halt flights to Belarus to try stem the influx of migrants.

Unrest has arisen as a result of the rapid surge.

Demonstrations against migrants have taken place, as have protests by migrants themselves about the circumstances in the camps.

The Rudninkai facility, an interior ministry training center where migrants are camped out in army tents, has become a focus for protesters.

“How can we sleep in drenched tents and eat only once per 24 hours?” At the camp, Amir Taher Mohammed, a 29-year-old Iraqi, told AFP that “they treat us like animals.”

Hussein Ali, a 22-year-old Iraqi, stated, “We want freedom, we want excellent conditions.” We prefer to be referred to as refugees rather than criminals.”

Locals, on the other hand, are leery of the newcomer.