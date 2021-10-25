As tech earnings near, US stocks hit a new high.

On Monday, US stock markets set a new high as investors awaited earnings reports from tech companies, while European traders anticipated an ECB rate decision and the UK budget later in the week.

Following last week’s advances, Asian markets ended uneven, with investors maintaining a wary eye on a new Covid outbreak in China, which might halt the already stuttering economy.

Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent hitting a three-year high above $86 per barrel and WTI breaking through $85 for the first time since October 2014.

Saudi Arabia said OPEC and other major producers would be cautious in raising output despite rising demand, warning that the epidemic remained a threat to the outlook.

Turkey’s currency fell more than 1% against the dollar to a new low after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from ten countries, including Germany and the United States, who had lobbied for the release of a detained civil society leader.

It later recovered as optimism grew that Erdogan would budge.

In the meantime, long-standing concerns about inflation continued to loom over trading, albeit a strong set of profits helped Wall Street to a new high point last week.

In anticipation of earnings reports this week from US tech heavyweights such as Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, investors powered the S&P 500 to a new intraday high on Monday morning trading, and the Dow approached its all-time high.

“US markets have resumed up where they left off on Friday after another healthy week of gains as attention turns to another huge week of earnings reports, starting with Facebook later this evening,” said CMC Markets UK market analyst Michael Hewson.

The IT giants’ earnings and guidance will be keenly monitored to get a sense of how supply chain snarls and increased pricing are affecting their bottom lines.

As firms consider tighter central bank monetary policies, their forward advice will be of interest.

Meanwhile, HSBC bank reported strong earnings and announced intentions to buy back stock, sending its London-listed shares up 1.9 percent.

Market confidence was boosted by news that China Evergrande had paid interest due on a bond before the deadline on Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether the property developer can satisfy commitments on other notes due before the end of the year.

