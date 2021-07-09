As Storm Elsa approaches, videos show New York City subways and roads flooding.

As Storm Elsa approaches, New York City has been pounded by flash floods and thunderstorms, resulting in amazing photographs and videos being posted online.

The National Weather Service stated in an early Friday morning forecast that parts of the New York City and New Jersey metro area were impacted by “severe” flash flooding on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in the mid-Atlantic states on Thursday night after making landfall on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service for New York said it was expected to speed northeast into the New Jersey coast on Friday morning, then head towards the tri-state coast.

Strong winds of above 40 mph were predicted, especially to the east of the storm track, with coastal flooding forecast at high tide.

A National Weather Service flood advisory was issued for New York City on Friday, with significant rainfall predicted to produce flooding in low-lying and poorly drained regions.

People should avoid driving on flooded roadways and instead seek higher ground, according to NYC Emergency Management.

On Thursday, videos uploaded on social media showed how the weather was making day-to-day tasks difficult for city inhabitants.

One video, which has been viewed over 17,000 times, showed a passenger attempting to traverse waist-deep water on a subway platform near 157th Street by the 1 line.

People took the “potato sack race method” to the flooding, using waste bags to try to shelter themselves from the water, according to other footage posted by the same user.

In one of the several films showing the flooded subways, water flowed down the steps at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx.

Another image depicted water flowing through the ceiling onto the train track at Manhattan’s 42 St-Bryant Park station.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been approached for comment by this publication.

