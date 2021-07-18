As space tourism takes off, environmental concerns are growing.

Richard Branson’s trip to space this month on a Virgin Galactic vessel was intended to be a triumphant homecoming after years of waiting. Instead, the trip drew a lot of flak because of its carbon footprint.

The embryonic space tourism business is facing harsh issues about its environmental impact, with Jeff Bezos set to launch on a Blue Origin rocket on July 20 and Elon Musk’s SpaceX planning an all-civilian orbital flight in September.

Currently, rocket launches do not occur frequently enough to cause considerable pollution.

“In comparison to other human activities or even commercial aircraft, carbon dioxide emissions are completely negligible,” NASA’s chief climate advisor Gavin Schmidt told AFP.

However, some scientists are concerned about the potential for long-term harm as the sector expands, notably consequences on the ozone layer in the high atmosphere, which is currently little understood.

Virgin Galactic, which has been chastised in op-eds on CNN and Forbes, as well as on social media, for taking its wealthy creator to space in a fossil-fuel-guzzling spaceship for a few minutes, claims that its carbon emissions are comparable to a business-class flight from London to New York.

In a statement to AFP, the firm said it “has already taken steps to offset the carbon emissions from its test flights and is evaluating possibilities to offset the carbon emissions for future customer trips and minimize our supply chain’s carbon footprint.”

According to a research published in The Conversation by French astrophysicist Roland Lehoucq and colleagues, whereas transatlantic flights transport hundreds of people, Virgin’s emissions work out to about 4.5 tonnes per passenger in a six-passenger aircraft.

That’s nearly the same as driving a conventional car around the Earth, and it’s more than double the suggested individual annual carbon budget to reach the Paris climate agreement’s goals.

Darin Toohey, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, told AFP, “The issue here is truly one of disproportionate repercussions.”

“I actually grew up watching the space program, and it was that that got me interested in science,” he said. “However, if someone offered me a free ticket, I would be extremely hesitant to accept it because I would know that my personal footprint is much larger than it should be,” he added.

The SpaceShipTwo of Virgin Galactic runs on a form of synthetic rubber that is burned in nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas.

The fuel injects black carbon into the upper stratosphere at a height of 30-50 kilometers (18-30 miles).

Once there, these particles have the ability to.