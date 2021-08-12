As Russia’s death toll rises, the WHO asks China for more information on covid origins.

As Russia reported record mortality, the WHO encouraged China to release raw data from the early Covid-19 cases in order to restart its investigation into the disease’s roots.

The WHO’s appeal came as Russia experienced its greatest daily death toll from the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of at least 4.3 million people globally.

The WHO emphasized that tracing the virus’s origins, which were originally discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, was “essential.”

In response to Beijing’s opposition, the UN health agency demanded “all data and access required so that the next round of investigations can be started as quickly as feasible.”

After a long wait, a WHO team of international specialists arrived in Wuhan in January 2021 to write a first phase report in collaboration with Chinese colleagues.

They didn’t come to any solid findings in their March paper, instead ranking four theories.

It stated the most plausible scenario was for the virus to transfer from bats to humans via an intermediate species, and that a leak from the Wuhan virology facilities was “very unlikely.”

However, the study was criticized for a lack of transparency and access, as well as for not thoroughly examining the lab-leak theory.

Last month, the WHO called for the investigation’s second stage to include audits of the Wuhan labs, infuriating Beijing, with vice health minister Zeng Yixin calling the idea “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined after reading the phase one report that the investigation of Wuhan’s virology labs had not gone far enough.

Meanwhile, one of the most likely possibilities for how the virus spread from bats to humans, according to Danish scientist Peter Ben Embarek, who led the international team to Wuhan, is that a lab employee infected while taking samples in the field.

He informed TV2 in Denmark that the suspect bats were not from the Wuhan region, and that the only persons who were likely to have approached them were Wuhan lab personnel.

“To address the ‘lab hypothesis,’ it is critical to have access to all data, evaluate scientific best practices, and examine the processes already in place at WHO,” says the author.

It claimed that analyzing and enhancing lab safety and practices is crucial for our collective biosafety and security, including in China.

Russia, the world's fourth-worst-affected country in terms of cases, posted its highest daily total.