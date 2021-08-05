As residents flee the blaze, a wildfire destroys a historic California town.

A little hamlet in California’s dry northeast has been devastated by the state’s largest wildfire, distorting street lights and destroying historic buildings just hours after people were urged to escape.

Greenville, an Indian Valley village of a few hundred people founded during the mid-1800s Gold Rush, was enveloped in flames as winds swept the inferno towards the community, turning the sky orange.

“I’d say the bulk of downtown Greenville is entirely destroyed,” said Stuart Palley, a wildfire photographer who shared photographs of the destruction on Twitter.

“My heart breaks for this lovely small town.”

Since mid-July, the Dixie Fire has been raging in northern California’s woodlands, part of a climate catastrophe that has delivered scorching temperatures and a severe drought.

Authorities had previously issued evacuation notices to homes as high winds fueled the fire, which has grown to more than seven times the size of the US capital, Washington, at 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers).

The fire has grown so large that it has created its own weather system.

California Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow told reporters, “We did everything we could.” “There are moments when it just isn’t enough.”

The intensity of the fire had bent street lights to the ground, with only a few structures remaining standing, according to images acquired by an AFP photographer.

Many structures over a century old were destroyed, including a gas station, a hotel, and a pub.

According to Jake Cagle, incident management team operations section chief, the fire entered the town at 4:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday.

He said firemen were experiencing trouble with people who were refusing to evacuate, forcing them to divert time and resources to rescue people in the line of the flames.

He explained, “It’s simply severe fire behavior, and it’s not what we’re used to.”

“Firefighters are battling for the community of Greenville,” a US Forest Service representative told the San Francisco Chronicle late Wednesday, but she couldn’t provide any other information.

Late Tuesday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for the roughly 2,000 people of Chester.

The sheriff’s department stated on their official Facebook page Wednesday, “If you stay, you should evacuate to the EAST, IMMEDIATELY!”

“Take refuge at the Chester High School baseball field if you can’t leave and are threatened by fire and can safely get there!”

“If you are still in the Greenville region, you are in serious danger and you must leave immediately,” the agency added in a second social media warning. Brief News from Washington Newsday.