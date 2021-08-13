As reconstruction begins, Greece’s fires are under control.

Fires that had been blazing for more than a week and had produced Greece’s biggest ecological disaster in decades were finally put out on Friday, according to the fire department.

“There is no big active front as of yesterday, only isolated pockets,” a fire department spokeswoman told AFP.

Rain and cooler temperatures aided the firefighting effort, but firefighters are still on the lookout for any flare-ups in difficult-to-reach ravines on the island of Evia and in the Peloponnese’s Arcadia region, according to the spokesperson.

However, with high winds expected this weekend, civil protection official Spyros Georgiou indicated that the majority of a massive multinational brigade that supported Greek firemen this week will stay in place.

He explained, “They are assisting in the monitoring of the perimeters of burned areas in Evia and Arcadia, which are many kilometers (miles) long.”

“Many of them have expressed an interest in staying,” Georgiou said.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were burned in Evia, Arcadia, and the outskirts of Athens as a result of a long-running firestorm that began in late July and accelerated last week during the country’s worst heatwave in decades.

Greece is one of a number of Mediterranean countries that has experienced a devastating fire season.

According to scientists, heat waves have become more common as a result of climate change. Heatwaves are expected to become more common and powerful as global temperatures rise, with far-reaching consequences.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the infernoes Greece’s “biggest ecological calamity in decades.”

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged for restoration, reforestation, and flood-prevention projects.

“In a few days, (recovery funds) will start to be distributed… and they will be greater than ever before for all those affected,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference on Thursday.

Locals in devastated areas have slammed the government, claiming that their revenue from agricultural products and tourism has been wiped off.

There have been increasing calls for key public safety officials to quit, despite the fact that they claimed the country was well-prepared as recently as June.

“It seems that this particular phenomena exceeded our skills and the procedures put in place,” he said.