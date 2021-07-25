As problems plague jets, Boeing is expected to face investor scrutiny.

Although the aviation sector appears to have recovered from the worst of the coronavirus crisis, Boeing’s to-do list remains long after a rocky start to 2021.

Electrical issues with the 737 MAX jet, fuselage issues with the 787, and yet another delay in the timetable for the 777X are among the issues this year.

The numerous obstacles reflect the altered regulatory environment in which Boeing now finds itself in the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, which cost 346 lives and resulted in a 20-month grounding of the plane.

“Unfortunately for Boeing, the increased scrutiny is fair right now,” said Ken Herbert, a Canaccord Genuity aviation analyst.

When the company releases second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun will update investors on the company’s current set of issues.

He’ll almost certainly examine the 787 Dreamliner’s chances, following Boeing’s decision earlier this month to reduce production after discovering yet another problem with the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formally informed Boeing in May that the 777X would require more than two years of further testing and analysis before being certified, stating that the plane was “not yet ready” for the next stage of review.

In April, Boeing warned 16 airlines that were flying its 737 MAX flights of an electrical issue, prompting the suspension of over 100 planes. After authorities accepted Boeing’s planned remedy, airlines resumed operation on the planes in May.

Boeing has also pushed delayed the delivery of a new presidential plane, the Air Force One, and has had multiple failures on the KC46 Air Force tanker.

Boeing’s efforts to get back on schedule have been hampered by supply chain and manpower interruptions caused by the epidemic, which have weighed heavily on the economy.

The company’s choice to move 787 manufacture to South Carolina and operations from Washington state has also caused problems.

However, experts believe that many of the issues stem from the aftermath of the MAX crashes, particularly a scathing congressional report released in September 2020 that lambasted Boeing for being overly focused on business at the expense of engineering.

According to the investigation, Boeing was subjected to a “culture of concealment” from FAA officials, who themselves engaged in “grossly deficient oversight” of the corporation.

“Both agencies – Boeing as the producer and the FAA as the governing body – have failed,” said Bertrand Vilmer, the head of the consultancy Icare.

“Now the FAA is attempting to regain control,” Vilmer stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.