As pressure mounts on Turkey, Greece fires the first claimants.

Fires blazing in Greece claimed the first two lives on Friday, amid a heatwave that officials described as turning the country into a “powder keg,” while disastrous fires in neighboring Turkey added to the strain on the Turkish government.

Officials and researchers are tying such violent weather events to climate change. Greece and Turkey have been fighting destructive fires for days, with the region experiencing its worst heatwave in decades.

A draft UN report seen by AFP dubbed the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot” and warned that rising temperatures would exacerbate heatwaves, droughts, and fires in the future.

Hundreds of people in both nations have been evacuated as temperatures hover between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 Fahrenheit).

Konstantinos Michalos, the head of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was among those killed in Greece.

He was discovered unresponsive in a Krioneri factory and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

During ten days of fire in Turkey, eight people were murdered and scores more were hospitalized.

“Our country is in a very dangerous situation,” stated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We are dealing with unprecedented conditions as a result of a prolonged heat wave that has transformed the country into a tinderbox.”

A furious fire ripped over wide swaths of pine forest north of Athens, prompting still more village evacuations overnight and suffocating the Greek city with thick, choking smoke.

People in Athens received text messages warning of “high fire danger in the coming days.”

Firefighters were observed standing on their vehicle in the dead of night in the little village of Afidnes, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the city, dousing flames that jumped far over them.

The fires had damaged automobiles, trees, and buildings by dawn.

The fire scorched homes, businesses, and factories in adjacent Krioneri.

“The fire is out of control,” said Vassiliki Papapanagiotis, a local. “I don’t want to leave; this is where I’ve spent my entire life.”

As a precaution, a section of a highway connecting Athens to the country’s north has been shut down, and a migrant camp has been evacuated.

Thousands of visitors and inhabitants were forced to leave another fire hundreds of kilometers southwest in the Peleponnese region.

According to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, 56 of the 99 fires registered on Thursday were still burning.

At least 450 Greek firefighters, as well as water-dropping air support and reinforcements from France, Switzerland, Romania, Sweden, Israel, and Cyprus, have been called into service.

More people were forcibly removed from their homes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.