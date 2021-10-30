As Pre-COP Protesters Rally In Glasgow, Thunberg receives praise.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Glasgow on Saturday to call on world leaders to take action on climate change, in the city’s largest rallies ever ahead of the key COP26 summit.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teen green icon, arrived by train from London and was escorted by a massive police escort from the platform into the host city.

“At long last, I’m in Glasgow for the #COP26!” And thank you for the very warm welcome,” the 18-year-old wrote after attending a small London protest against global banks on Friday, accusing them of destabilizing the globe and endangering many people’s lives.

Activists from all over the world have come on Glasgow, where organizers expect up to 100,000 people to attend a massive rally on Friday.

Attendees had traveled from all over the world, including several European countries, and others had walked long distances to express their dissatisfaction with the UN conference, which began on Sunday and will end on November 12.

Demonstrators marched through the heart of Scotland’s largest city earlier today, carrying signs with messages like “actions not words” and “end fossil fuels.”

They were led by members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action group, which has used its protest methods to bring cities around the world to a halt and has promised to do so in Glasgow.

“We’re waiting for more bold steps, for our political leaders to recognize the gravity of the problem,” a Belgian pensioner, Dirk van Esbroeck, told AFP.

“Because our children and grandchildren are at risk of growing up in a world that is far more difficult and prone to severe climatic disturbances.”

He and approximately 20 other members of a group known as “grandparents for the environment” took the train from Belgium to Edinburgh before walking the remaining 47 miles (75 kilometers) to Glasgow.

“It’s still a long distance between declarations and action,” the 68-year-old, who has five children and 12 grandchildren, noted.

The meeting, which is considered vital in the fight against climate change, is expected to draw more than 100 dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden.

“We just want to see actual steps, and we want to see support for the global south,” Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator from Spain, said.

“This is the final chance,” she said of the gathering.

Despite 25 previous COP-style gatherings, student Maciej Walczuk, 19, stated that “the climate situation is as severe as it has ever been.”

"We are aiming for a COP."