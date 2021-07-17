As photos show planets snuggling up in the sky, the meaning of the Mars Venus Conjunction is explained.

After the two planets were in conjunction, Twitter users tweeted photographs of Mars and Venus seeming close together in the night sky.

The moon hovered nearby on Tuesday as Earth’s two closest planetary neighbors cuddled close to one another in the sky.

According to Astronomy magazine, the official time of the cosmic meet-up was around 2 a.m. EDT.

This week’s night sky features a conjunction of Mars and Venus with the Crescent Moon. #Sydneyskies #JulyMoon pic.twitter.com/rKetinWy6M

July 14, 2021 — Cheryl Scheffer (@CherScheff)

The conjunction of Mars and Venus (bottom right). Moon, on the other hand, is the star of the show.

The date is July 13th, 21. pic.twitter.com/IqtMD257a7

July 14, 2021 — Tsewang Stanzin (@t stanzin)

A brief break in the clouds allowed me to shoot a fast iPhone-through-the-Dob image of the Mars and Venus conjunction, as well as the 3-day-old moon, with a little Earthshine thrown in for good measure. #Mars #Venus #Conjunction #CrescentMoon #Moon #Earthshine #Telescope #Astrophotography #GigEm #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/l0tzL9THwF #Mars #Venus #Conjunction #CrescentMoon #Moon #Earthshine #Telescope #Astrophotography #GigEm #GodIsGood

July 13, 2021 — Aggie Astronomer (@AggieAstronomer)

The last conjunction of the two planets occurred in August 2019, but they were invisible to Earth since they were significantly closer to the sun in the sky at the time.

What is the definition of a conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when the orbits of two objects in space, such as planets or stars, align from Earth’s perspective, causing them to appear close to one another in the sky.

However, just because the planets appear to be close doesn’t mean they actually are.

Planets are tens of millions of kilometers apart, even though they appear to be nested together from Earth, and stars are light years distant—a mind-boggling distance.

When two things have the same right ascension, they are said to be in conjunction. NASA defines right ascension as the astronomical equivalent of longitude on Earth. It’s commonly expressed in hours, minutes, and seconds, although it can also be expressed in degrees.

One hour of right ascension, for example, corresponds to around 15 degrees of sky rotation.

The two planets closest to Earth are Mars and Venus. Mars, the fourth planet from the sun, can approach the sun at a distance of 33.9 million kilometers.