As people speculate on a company name change amid Metaverse plans, “The Facebook” is trending.

According to a recent story, Facebook is planning a major rebrand next week, and curiosity about the new name is rife on social media.

The Verge reported on Tuesday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to discuss the rebranding and his plans to construct a “metaverse” during the company’s annual meeting on October 28, citing a source familiar with the matter. According to the article, a rebranding could happen before then.

The term “The Facebook” began to trend on Google as a result of the rumor. The initial name of the social media network, which debuted on February 4, 2004, was TheFacebook.

The name reminded several Twitter users of Matt Reynolds’ forthcoming Batman adaption, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. Journalist Matthew Frightbach quipped that the corporation was rebranding to coincide with the premiere of the film’s teaser earlier this week.

Facebook is reverting to its original name, The Facebook, in homage of The Batman. https://t.co/AS2IyaTicY — @fbihop (Matthew Frightbach) 20th of October, 2021 The Verge speculates that the redesign is intended to reflect the firm’s desire to be regarded as more than a social network service, and that the Facebook app will be positioned alongside Instagram, WhatsApp, and Occulus as part of a suite of goods under the canopy of a parent company.

Kevin Fox, the interface designer for Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Reader, and other Google products, quipped that the business might use the “The” rebrand across all of its services.

My best prediction is that the umbrella brand will be called “The.”

As a result, “The Facebook,” “The Instagram,” “The Oculus,” and so on. https://t.co/dgtMuPXZSu— Kevin Fox (@kfury) is optimistic. 20th of October, 2021 The social media behemoth’s rebranding could be a reflection of Zuckerberg’s aim to create a new technological “multiverse.” The company described a virtual world that employs augmented and virtual reality to provide consumers with unique social and economic opportunities in a blog post published on Sunday.

Ken Yeung, the technology and science editor for Flipboard, joked that the “metaverse” notion may be incorporated into the new Facebook brand.

What’s even better than “the facebook”? “The Face Verse,” as it is known. — @thekenyeung (@kenyeung.eth) 20th of October, 2021 Previously, the Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.