As people make ‘I, Robot’ comparisons, the Tesla Bot reveal sparks a tidal wave of jokes and memes.

The introduction of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence-powered humanoid Tesla Bot has resulted in a flood of social media parodies.

The public got its first look at the sleek and gleaming Tesla humanoid on Thursday, which stands 5ft 8in tall and weighs 125lbs.

Musk attempted to allay any fears humans might have about the life-size AI robot during a lighthearted presentation at the Tesla AI conference.

“Of course, it will be nice, and it will travel through a world made for humans, and it will eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” Musk remarked, to the delight of the audience.

Musk then added, smiling a little, “We are designing it up so that you can most likely overpower it on a mechanical and physical level.”

Some social media users were drawn in by the powerful combination of fears about artificial intelligence and the prototype’s uncanny resemblance to science fiction themes.

Lawrence Terrell, a Twitter user, saw a connection between the Tesla Bot and the computers in the dystopian 2004 film I, Robot.

This appears to be all too familiar… #teslabot #irobot pic.twitter.com/zpCsCcVqFp #tesla #teslabot

August 20, 2021 — Lawrence Terrell (@lterrell_)

Cardoso, a Twitter user, posed the question, “Will Tesla Bot obey the 3 Laws of Robotics?” This is a nod to Isaac Asimov, the author of I, Robot, who proposed rules to keep machines from malfunctioning badly.

Is Tesla Bot going to follow the Three Laws of Robotics?

August 20, 2021 — cardoso (@Cardoso)

The Tesla Bot is designed to automate the most mundane duties of everyday living, ushering in a future in which physical labor is optional rather than required.

As a result, the AI machine, slated for delivery in 2022, is predicted to have a 45-pound carrying capacity, a top speed of 5 mph, and the ability to deadlift 150 pounds—significantly more than the average person.

“So this idiotic Tesla Bot can only deadlift 150lbs and can”run” 5 mph?” tweeted Twitter user Kiki Intarasuwan in response to the news. “Lots of fun to kill.”

So this obnoxious Tesla bot can only deadlift 150 pounds and “run” at 5 miles per hour? it’s simple to kill lol

August 20, 2021 — Kiki Intarasuwan (@kintarasu)

