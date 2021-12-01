As part of its fur-free policy, Armani has given up angora wool.

As part of its fur-free strategy, Armani stated on Wednesday that it will no longer use angora wool, a substance created from rabbit hair.

From next year’s fall-winter collection forward, the business stated it will no longer utilize the material across all of its ranges.

“The percentage of apparel items using angora wool is very low,” an Armani spokeswoman told AFP, “and we plan to replace it with materials that meet higher criteria in terms of animal well-being.”

Angora wool is a soft and silky fiber manufactured from the coats of angora rabbits.

Peta, an animal rights organization, called for an end to the usage of angora wool in 2013, sharing a video of an angora rabbit crying as its fur was being collected.

In 2016, Armani stopped using fur in its products, citing “realistic alternatives” that “make the use of cruel techniques superfluous.”

A rising number of fashion brands have policies prohibiting the use of materials that necessitate animal suffering.