As Panama’s mangroves are turned into coal, it’s the planet vs. the people.

Elieser Rodriguez emerges scorched from the heavy smoke of burning pyres slowly changing mangrove limbs into charcoal — a livelihood heavily criticized by environmental and climate activists in Panama.

He claims he doesn’t have any other options for a living.

Rodriguez told AFP in El Espave, a village about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Panama City with a mangrove forest as its backyard, that “this is the everyday survival of my family, of my children, of my wife.”

“I’m 30 years old and have been doing this since I was 16. This isn’t a source of wealth for me… it’s a means of surviving.” In El Espave, on the shores of the Bahia de Chame, a big bay, about 200 families work to produce mangrove charcoal, which they sell to pizzerias and restaurants.

According to Panama’s environment ministry, the country has more than 437,000 acres (177,000 hectares) of mangrove, with 35 percent of it protected, including around Chame Bay.

Although it is illegal to harvest mangroves, manufacturing coal from them is an ancient custom, a way of life, and the only source of income for the residents of El Espave.

In the days before electric saws and boat engines, Rodriguez’s grandfather and great-grandfather did the same task.

“What are we going to do if this place closes? What are our options for survival? Dario Hidalgo, 42, whose job it is to install the coal-making “ovens,” wondered aloud, “How are we going to eat?”” “And what will happen to the youngsters who are growing up? What are they going to do? If there is nothing else, I believe people will turn to crime and easy money “According to AFP, he said.

The community and government are eager to resolve the age-old struggle between conservation and survival.

Mangroves defend coasts from erosion and harsh weather events, improve water quality through filtering, and act as nurseries for many marine animals, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

They also assist to combat climate change by storing up to 22.8 million tons of carbon in their leaves, trunks, roots, and soil each year.

According to UNEP, they can hold more carbon per square meter than tropical rainforests.

Panama’s mangroves are estimated to hold 52 million tons, according to the environment ministry.

Mangroves, on the other hand, become carbon dioxide sources and contribute to global warming, putting their survival in jeopardy, particularly as sea levels rise.

