As Norway votes, the oil sector is in a state of flux.

On Monday, Norwegians will vote in a parliamentary election in which the “Red-Green” opposition appears to be in the lead, potentially determining the fate of oil activity in Western Europe’s largest producer.

According to polls, a clear majority is forming to depose Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s center-right government, which has dominated the Nordic country for the past eight years.

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway’s Labour Party and a 61-year-old millionaire who has fought against social inequality, is well positioned to succeed her, but the exact shape of the coalition required to propel him to power remains unknown.

The agrarian Centre Party and the Socialist Left Party are his preferred allies, but if they can’t get a majority on their own, they may have to rely on the Green Party and/or the communist Red Party, which might complicate negotiations.

“I have a positive feeling,” Store remarked as he voted at a school in Oslo on Sunday, with voting in big cities beginning a day earlier.

Early voting had been used by more than 1.6 million Norwegians, or 42.3 percent of the electorate, as of Friday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a “code red for humanity” report in August, putting the issue at the forefront of the election campaign and forcing the country to reflect on the oil that has made it so wealthy.

The study energised both leftists and, to a lesser extent, rightists who want to eliminate oil.

The Green Party is leading the push for an immediate freeze to all oil exploration and an exploitation deadline of 2035.

Store, who served as a minister under Jens Stoltenberg from 2005 to 2013, refused the ultimatum.

The Labour Party, like the Conservative Party, the other major political force in the country, has refused to say goodbye to the black gold.

Instead, they argue for a phased exit from the oil industry, which has been a boon to the country since drilling began in the 1960s.

The oil industry accounts for 14 percent of the country’s GDP, 40 percent of exports, and 160,000 direct jobs.

Furthermore, the cash cow has aided the 5.4 million-strong country in amassing the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, which is now worth more than 12 trillion kroner (almost 1.2 trillion euros, $1.4 trillion).

