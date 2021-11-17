As Netflix sues, incarcerated Joe Exotic speaks out in “Tiger King 2.”

Joe Exotic is in prison, but Netflix is pushing ahead with “Tiger King 2,” a sequel to the early-season TV hit that has already sparked a legal battle ahead of its premiere on Wednesday.

Exotic, the mullet-wearing zookeeper and big-cat fanatic who was imprisoned for ordering a hit on animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, is contacted via phone in the second series.

In the trailer, Exotic says, “There’s an innocent man in prison.” “Everyone from the zoo is making money, and I’m paying the price for each and every one of them.” Exotic’s 22-year sentence was overturned in July, but he is still facing re-sentencing for a murder-for-hire plan and federal wildlife law offenses.

However, “Tiger King 2” also focuses on the disappearance of Baskin’s first husband, Don Lewis, which was undoubtedly the most contentious subplot in the original.

Exotic’s wild and unproven accusations that Baskin fed her husband to her sanctuary’s tigers were heavily featured in the first series, which was watched by 64 million homes in its first four weeks following its March 2020 premiere.

Baskin has denied any participation in her husband’s disappearance and has turned down offers to be in the sequel, ordering producers to “delete my number” and even threatening to sue Netflix.

The lawsuit claims that Baskin only signed up to appear in the first series because it was “harsh and cruel,” and that the insinuation that she was complicit in her husband’s alleged murder was “pernicious.”

It claims that “(t)he Defendants are in violation of the conditions of the Appearance Releases” that Baskin signed.

Baskin’s plea for a temporary restraining order was granted by a Florida court, and Netflix reportedly responded with legal files defending its right to utilize footage of Baskin in the sequel.

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment on the case, but it did share interview footage from “Tiger King 2” in which Lewis is discussed as having ties to “very nasty folks.”

“Carole informed me that he hung out with a lot of shady characters. Perhaps he cheated someone out of money and was apprehended “Alan Schreier, her ex-boyfriend, agrees.

“Carole was subjected to heinous acts by him. However, at the end, he had made a shambles “he continues.

Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, presented as swingers who took over Exotic’s zoo following his arrest, are also slated to return.

Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, presented as swingers who took over Exotic's zoo following his arrest, are also slated to return.

Last year, they were compelled to hand up the petting zoo to Baskin, and dozens of lions and tigers were ultimately taken by US wildlife officials due to maltreatment.