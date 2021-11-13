As nations rally for compromise, a COP26 agreement is in sight.

On Saturday, COP26 negotiators began to coalesce around a hard-won agreement to provide the emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst effects of climate change, as the summit’s UK presidency cautioned that the world was approaching a “moment of truth.”

As the two-week meeting in Glasgow neared its end by debating a new draft document given by COP26 president Alok Sharma, India struck a discordant note, insisting on the right of developing economies to continue to use fossil fuels.

After the summit continued into an unannounced extra day Saturday, several prominent actors signaled their willingness to compromise, and it was a rare note of opposition.

“This text is by no means ideal,” Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin stated, “but we have no intention of opening the text again.”

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said that “in this marathon, there is a risk of stumbling a few meters before the finish line,” and warned against reopening the text.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, also welcomed the deal, stressing that “it is time to join together for future generations.”

Fiji, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu, all of which are endangered by rising seas, have all expressed their support, despite pressing for far greater financial assistance.

Sharma described the gathering of over 200 delegates as a “moment of truth for our earth, our children, and our grandchildren.”

“So much depends on communal decisions,” he remarked.

Delegates in Glasgow are attempting to work out how to put the 2015 Paris Agreement targets of limiting global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius into action.

Countries already hit by climate disasters including record-breaking droughts, flooding, and storms wanted compensation for “loss and damage” — the rising cost of global warming thus far.

Sharma’s team issued a fresh draft language that urged countries to speed up their efforts to phase out unfiltered coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

Bhupender Yadav, India’s environment minister, told delegates that developing countries had the “right to their fair part of the global carbon budget and the right to use fossil fuels responsibly.”

After strong opposition from affluent countries led by the United States and the European Union, the original text removed any mention of a specific loss and damage finance mechanism, offering only future “conversation” on the matter.

“For some, loss and destruction may be the start of conversation and dialogue,” stated Maldives Environment Minister Shauna Aminath. “However, for us, this is a question of life and death.” It was mentioned in the text. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.